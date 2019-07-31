LIMA — Pamela Kay Burden age 64, of Lima passed away Monday, July 29th at Lima Memorial. She was born Jan. 27, 1955 to Thomas and Viva Rohn McVicker, her mother survives in Lafayette. She married David Burden February 21, 1981 and he survives in Lima.

Pam loved camping, growing herbs, thrift store shopping and going to auctions.

Additional survivors include 3 daughters: Melissa (Jeremy Becker) Layton, Krystal (Richard) Fergus and Ashley (Matt) Harruff all of Wapak; 14 grandchildren: Haylee Roop, Coby Layton, Carson Smith, Gabriel Schellenberg, Damien Schellenberg, Blaine Fergus, Lowell Fergus, Haylie Fergus, Kindal Spradlin, Charlie Miranda, Jaydon Swieney, Izabella Harruff, Dominic Harruff and Madison Harruff, a great granddaughter Willow Miranda and a sister Connie J. Graham of Florida.

She was preceded in death by a brother Tom McVicker.

The family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The funeral will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Rev. Mark Hollinger officiating. Burial will follow in St. Matthew Cemetery, Cridersville.

Memorial contributions may be given to Deb's Dogs and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com