CRIDERSVILLE — Pamela Rose (Schuh) Fonner age 67, of Cridersville went to be with our

Lord Jesus Christ Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at St. Rita's Medical Center.

She was born on

July 9, 1952 in Dayton, KY to the late Paul and Rosalie (Arnold) Schuh.

She married Michael Fonner Dec. 1, 1973 and he survives in Cridersville.

Pam was a member of the Buckland United Church of Christ.

Additional survivors include children: Michelle (Mark) Kline of Gomer

and Zachary (Belinda) Fonner of Marysville; 5 grandchildren: Noah

Fonner,

McKenna Fonner, Payton Kline, Gabe Kline and Alex Kline. She had 5

siblings: Jean Gibbons of Atlanta, GA, Mike (Linda) Schuh of Elida,

Janet (Mike) Fletcher of Nashville, TN, John Schuh of Burlington, NC and

Paul (Peg) Schuh of Woodlands TX. She was preceded in death by brother

Jim Schuh and brother-in-law Tim Gibbons.

Pamela was a loving heart to all who knew her. She truly impacted the

lives of the many children she cared for while providing childcare.

Pamela relished the time she was able to spend with her grandchildren.

Pamela will be greatly missed and wonderfully remembered in the hearts

of the many people who knew her.

Family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 7th at

Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.

The funeral service will be 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 8th at Buckland

United Church of Christ with Rev. Adrian Sunday officiating and burial

will be in Gethsemani Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Churches general fund and

online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com