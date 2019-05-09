LIMA — Pamela J. "Pam" Shepard, age 56, passed away at 3:47 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at her daughters home.

Pam was born June 29, 1962 in Tucson, AZ, to William J. and Betty J. (Ribley) Russell.

Pam enjoyed gardening and collecting angels. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church.

She is survived by her mom, Betty J. Russell of St. Petersburg, FL; three daughters, Jessica M. (Don) Toole, Amanda R. (Robb) Neer and Samantha K. (Chris) Pratt all of Lima; twelve grandchildren, Tyler and Elliot Toole, Anthonie Turner, Ava, Addyson, Aubree and Anna Neer, and Christopher "CJ", Kaylee, Nathan, Nicolas and Penelope Pratt; five brothers, Donald Russell, Dennis Russell, David (Yvonne) Russell, John Russell, and Jimmy (Mary) Russell, and seven sisters, Mary (Chip) Edmunds, Barb Rigali, Theresa (Craig) Crouse, Laura (Mike) King, Deb Sparling, Cathy Barkley, Jackie Russell, and a sister-in-law, Eliza Russell.

She is preceded in death by her dad, William J. Russell, three brothers, Douglas "Mike" Russell, William Russell, Richard Russell, and a brother-in-law, Terry Sparling

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at St. John's Catholic Church, 777 S. Main Street, Lima, Ohio 45804. Father Dave Ross will officiate the service.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Monday, May 13, at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL and one hour prior to the mass at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.