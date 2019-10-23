LIMA — Pamela "Pam" Van Schoyck, 53, of Lima, died Wednesday morning, Oct. 23, 2019 at her residence. She was born Dec. 6, 1965 in Lima, the daughter of Irvin and Inez (Stidham) Smith who both preceded her in death. On Apr. 22, 2000, she married Bruce A. Van Schoyck who survives.

Surviving are her children: Timothy J. (Ashley) Long, Joseph J. (Rebecca Mines) Long and Casey L. (Travis) Gray all of Lima: stepchildren: Bruce Lee (Josie) Van Schoyck and Nicole Van Schoyck both of Lima, Billie (Kirsten) Van Schoyck of Columbus and Stacey Swinehart of Beaverdam; and the following siblings: Roger (Vicky dec.) Smith, Lynn (Jenny) Smith, Michael (Kimberly) Smith, Deborah Smith and Teresa Smith all of Lima, Ricky (Martha) Smith of Waynesfield, Paul (Charesa) Smith of Westminster, Johnathon Smith and Candy Smith both of Lima and Becky Stidham of Jackson, KY; twenty-two grandchildren and one on the way; three great-grandchildren and one on the way. She also leaves behind her best friend, Betsy Soria of Lima.

She is also preceded in death by the following siblings: Sandra L. & Ronald Bailey, Darrel & Joanna Smith, Ruth & Rick Keller and Billy Smith.

She was a homemaker. She enjoyed doing crafts and painting and collecting antiques. She was a member of Lima Baptist Temple.

Visitation will be on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 from 2-4, and 6-8 p.m. at the Shawnee Chapel of Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services. Funeral services will be on Saturday, October 26, 2019, beginning at 11:00 a.m., with John Biehl officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her husband, Bruce.

Condolences may be expressed at chileslamanfh.com