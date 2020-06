ADA — Pamela L. Wireman, 61, died at 8:20 a.m. June 18, 2020, at her residence.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Bayliff and Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Burial will be in Shawnee Cemetery.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.