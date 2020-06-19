ADA — Pamela Lee Wireman, 61, passed away 8:20 a.m., Thursday, June 18, 2020 at her residence.

She was born June 25, 1958 in Lima to the late Wilkson Booth and Marjorie May Stotts Brown. She married Daniel Wireman Oct. 6, 2006, and he survives in Ada.

Pam attended Countyline Church of the Brethren. She enjoyed playing computer games and being with family.

Additional survivors include stepchildren: Daniel (Angie) Wireman of Lima, Jason Wireman of Lima, Joe (Jackie) Wireman of Ada, Lisa Wireman of Alger, Ashley Wireman of Seymour, IN, several grandchildren; siblings: Wilkson Ferris (Debra) Brown of Lima, Jack (Oma) Parkins of McGuffey, Dominick E. Brown, Robert (Debbie) Brown, Nicholas (Becky) Brown, Barbara Henderson, Deb (Jack) Wombles and Minnie Phalen all of Lima, several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by siblings: Gary Lynn Stotts, Joseph Brown, Nancy Losh and Linda Sue Brown.

The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 22 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with Trent Boedicker officiating and burial will be in Shawnee Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to the funeral home to help with expenses. Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com.