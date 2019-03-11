SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. — Pansy Belle (Howard) Clary-Fouts, age 80, Passed away peacefully March 6, 2019 at her residence in Silver Springs, FL.

Pansy was born July 31, 1938 to Lewis and Lottie Howard. She married James "Jim" Charles Clary Sr. in 1954. Jim passed away in July 2001.

She then married Bruce Edward Fouts in February 2017. Bruce has been a devoted partner and caretaker to Pansy since they met in 2003.

Pansy retired from Scot Lad as an Account Manager where she enjoyed working and meeting new clients. She was the head majorette at her high school in Westerville, OH. Pansy enjoyed the simple pleasures of life such as being a mother, a grandmother and a wonderful friend. Her hobbies included cooking, swimming, driving to the ocean or simply staying at home and enjoying her time with her husband, Bruce. Pansy lived her life to the fullest and she will be dearly missed by all.

Pansy is survived by her husband Bruce Fouts, 4 sons, James "Jim" Clary Jr., Jerry Clary, Jeffery (Ruby) Clary, and Joe Clary, 2 sisters, Caroline Jaynes and Adelia Hupp, 1 brother Lewis Howard Jr., 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild, extended family Karen Clary, Barbara Miller and many friends.

Pansy is preceded in death by James Clary Sr. (husband), Lewis Howard Sr. (father), Lottie Howard (mother), Lillian Ewing (sister) and Chris Clary (daughter-in-law).

Services will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Baldwin Brothers Heritage Place, 954 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, FL 34470, PH: 352-236-5884. www.baldwincremation.com.