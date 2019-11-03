HARROD — Pat E. Bolling, Sr., age 75 of Harrod, passed at 3:05 a.m., Friday, November 1, 2019 at Lima Memorial Hospital. He was born October 14, 1944 in Lima, to the late Rev. Raymond and Norma Rowen Fraizer. On December 21, 1994 he married Theresa A. Stonehill, who survives.

Mr. Bolling retired as the maintenance supervisor from Perry Schools. He was a Ham Radio operator, enjoyed playing cards, target shooting, watching birds, and the food with Sunday football. Some of his favorite things was fishing, watching birds, and collecting elephants. He cherished his family dearly, loved holidays with them, especially Christmas. He will be remembered for his huge heart, love of life, being a jokester, and a flirt.

Also surviving are 2 sons - Dan (Tracy) Bolling of SC; Pat Bolling, Jr of Lima; 4 daughters - Monica Bolling Dulebohn of Elida; Loretta (Alex) Tellez of Lima; Stephanie (Justin) Argo of Zanesville; Brianne Perkins of Lima; 23 grandchildren - Natasha (Nick) Graham; T. J. Lincoln; Franki (Max) Bolling-Lopez; Alyssa Wilcox; Jessie Fragione; Sarah Bolling; Sommer Bolling; Mitch Dulebohn; Zach Stewart; Emily Kennedy; Karly Kennedy; Cory Tellez; Ryan Tellez; Monique Tellez; Spencer Stevens; Jayden Scales; Gianna Argo; Shaylee Argo; Jordan Clark; Kylea Clark; Mya Rinaldi; Micah Stevens; Ryker Stevens; 11 great grandchildren; 1 sister - Brenda Hatcher of Morehead City, NC; 3 sister-in-laws - Jill Sakemiller of FL; Cheryl Mueller of Lima; Ruth Focht of Lima; 1 brother-in-law - William (Faith) Mueller of TN.

He was preceded in death by 2 grandchildren - Marquita Bolling and Drew Dulebohn.

A memorial service will begin 4:00 p.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Chaplain Cheryl Martin will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home, to help defray funeral cost.

