ALGER — Patricia P. Allen, 82, died at 2:42 a.m. March 7, 2019, at Hardin Hills Health Center, Kenton.

Services will begin at 1 p.m. Monday at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home and until time of services Monday at the funeral home.