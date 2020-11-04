PANDORA — Patricia Ann Dalrymple, born Patricia Ann LaRue, died on November 3rd, 2020 at the age of 84.

Patricia was born and raised in Ada, Ohio to the late Roscoe and Elsie (Clossen) LaRue. She went by Pat mostly, and never by Patty. She was raised on a farm with her 7 siblings with lots of love and lots of hard work which fueled her creativity and her adaptability.

Pat met her husband-to-be Donald Dalrymple, as they cruised the circuit in Lima, Ohio. Don often told the story of their meeting with a smile. He always remembered the color of her sweater, the car she drove, and the Saturday night dance. After this auspicious meeting, their love continued to grow together for many years to come.

Pat and Don married and quickly set about having six rambunctious children. These children made it through the ups and downs of childhood and still rise to call her blessed. They have many memories of life with energetic Pat.

To the delight of her children, Pat loved to drive her convertible with the top down and her red lipstick on. Her children also enjoyed Saturday afternoons, when Pat would tune into American Bandstand and dance the jitterbug with them. She was an excellent at skeet shooting and later challenged her grandchildren to running races and badminton matches.

Pat made us all laugh with her quick wit and sassy replies. She made a mean rhubarb pie and gave the best comfort when you were sick. She could always find a way to bring in the friend that was on the outside. She continued to care for others, even in the nursing home.

Pat loved gospel hymns and her favorite scripture sustained her faith throughout her life. Matthew 17:20… "truly I say to you, if you have faith the size of a mustard seed, you will say to this mountain, 'Move from here to there,' and it will move; and nothing will be impossible to you."

Mom, your children love you a bushel and a peck. Thank you for hiding all of those $20 bills in the books we found! We know you and Dad are dancing as long as you like, especially to Elvis tunes.

Pat is survived by her six children: Richard K. (Shelly) Dalrymple of Akron, Todd A. (Lisa) Dalrymple of Modesto, CA, Terri L. (Tim) Overbey of Sidney, Sharon (Albert Bryant) LaRue of Louisville, KY., Donna A. (Bryan) Weber of Pandora and Cindy S. (Don) Prowant of Columbus Grove; ten grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and a sister: Agnes Slocum Tester of Ruskin, FL

She was preceded in death by five sisters: Clara Bohn, Betty Reynolds, Elsie Zimmerman, Evelyn Lyle, and Helen Sprague; and a brother: Martin LaRue.

Thank you to the staff at the Pandora Hilty Home for their care and kindness.

There will be a private visitation and funeral on Saturday, November 7th, at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services in Ada, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.