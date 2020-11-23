1/
Patricia Brown
1934 - 2020
DELPHOS — Patricia L. Brown, 86, of Delphos, passed away at 6:26 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Vancrest of Delphos. She was born on May 26, 1934, to Phillip G. and Augusta (Dilley) McDonel. On June, 23 1956, she was united in marriage to Allen C. Brown; he survives in Delphos.

Patricia is survived by her sons, Darrin R. Brown of Columbus, Gregory A. Brown of Wapakoneta, her daughters, Lisa Waldron of Delphos, Cheryl (Martin) Ramirez of Midland, TX; nine grandchildren; Heather, Bryan, Meaghan, Ashley, Matthew, Carina, Shannon, Ryan and Joshua; 12 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by a sister, Donna Jeanne Pluim.

Patricia received her Bachelor's Degree at Bowling Green State University and her Master's Degree at the University of Dayton. Along with being a homemaker and avid reader, Patricia worked for 40 years as a teacher at Lima City Schools. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She enjoyed singing in church choirs with her husband and participating in Vacation Bible School. She loved her family and was supportive of her children's academic and athletic endeavors. They knew she was always there for them. She also enjoyed spending time with friends, especially her "restaurant friends" at Jim's. Patricia and her husband enjoyed traveling, especially places associated with the American Civil War, such as battlefields, plantations and historic cities.

No visitation or funeral services are planned.

Memorial contributions may be made to Vancrest of Delphos Activity Fund.

To leave condolences please visit harterandschier.com



Published in The Lima News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Harter And Schier Funeral Home
209 W 3Rd St
Delphos, OH 45833
(419) 692-8055
Memories & Condolences

November 23, 2020
Hey Fam,
I’m so sorry for your loss.
Pat meant the world to myself and my family. She was treated Katelin and I we were part of the Brown family. I’ll always have fond memories of family gatherings with the family.
Much love and sincere condolences
Rana
Rana
Family
