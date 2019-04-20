GLANDORF — Patricia L. Chamberlin, 63, of Glandorf died 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. She was born December 23, 1955 to the late Alton and Angie (Deters) Westrick. On July 11, 1975 she married Russell D. Chamberlin, who preceded her in death on September 25, 2015.

She is survived by 3 sons: Travis (Yadira) Chamberlin of Leipsic, Kyle (Tori) Chamberlin of Columbus Grove and Carl (Shelly) Chamberlin of Baltimore, MD; 4 grandchildren: Jamie, Jordan, Kaleb and Kolby; 2 great-grandchildren: Isabella and Axel; a sister: Shirley (Dennis) Warniment of Ottawa; and a sister-in-law: Sandy Westrick of Ottawa.

She is preceded in death by a sister: Linda (Larry) Johnston; and 2 brothers: Bill Westrick and Marty Westrick.

Patricia was a retired home health nurse aide for Putnam County Home Care and Hospice and was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf. She loved to cook and sew, but was especially fond of spending time with her family.

The funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with Father Tony Fortman officiating. Interment will be at a later date in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2 to 8 p.m. at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa where a scripture service will be at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Foundation 6520 N. Andrews Ave Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309-2132. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.