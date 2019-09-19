LIMA — Patricia "Patty" D. Clark, 69, passed away on September 19, 2019, at 12:28 am, at Lima Memorial Health System, surrounded by her loving family.

Patty was born March 11, 1950 in Lima, OH, to the late Ernest and Anabelle (Parr) Smith.

Patty is survived by her mother, Anabelle Smith of Lima, OH, son, Ernie (Melissa) Clark of Lewis Center, OH, siblings, Janice (Otmer) Moore of Lima, OH, Linda (Jerry) Wireman of Lima, OH, Edwin (Jennie) VanHorn of Grand Rapids, MI, Tammy (Pete) Eilerman of Cridersville, OH and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her son, Kenny Joe Clark.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.