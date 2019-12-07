VAN WERT — Patricia Ann Couts, 84, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2019 in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. She was born on March 20, 1935 in Putnam County, Ohio, the daughter of Virgil and Hellen (Bragg) Vance from Vaughnsville, Ohio, who both preceded her in death. She married Leon Jay Couts of Venedocia, Ohio on November 14, 1953, who died on September 15, 1992.

Survivors include a daughter, Bonnie (Don) McEvoy of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, and son, Rodney (Linda) Couts of Carlsbad, California; two granddaughters and four great grandchildren; brother Edgar (Norma) Vance of Vaughnsville; and devoted companion of more than 20 years, Don Dahlinghaus of Celina, Ohio.

Patricia was preceded in death by two sisters, Dolores "Dee" Hoffman of Delphos, Ohio and Colleen Amey of Russell's Point, Ohio.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, in Van Wert at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019. Family visitation begins at 10:00 a.m.

A memorial service will be held in her honor beginning at 1 p.m., December 14, 2019 in the Keltner/Good Upper Lobby of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials are to Van Wert County YMCA and the Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund at HeartlandHospiceFund.org/Donate.

Condolences may be emailed to [email protected]