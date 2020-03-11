GLANDORF — Patricia M. Ellerbrock, 87, of Glandorf died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Kindred Hospital in Lima. She was born June 14, 1932 in Lima to the late Moses and Lucinda "Bea" (Greenland) Patterson. On November 25, 1954, she married Donald J. Ellerbrock. He died March 9, 2020.

Survivors include four children: Charles (Lynn) Ellerbrock of Lima, Nancy Greve, John Ellerbrock and Amy Black all of Ottawa; seven grandchildren: Alana (Brad) Geddes, Alexandra (Tyler) Green, Ryan (Shawna Williams) Greve, Andrea (James Logan) Greve, Meagan (Alan) Brickner, Crystal Black and Brady Black; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters: Ellen (Tim) Owsley and Kathy Patterson both of Lima; and two sisters-in-law: Anita Patterson of Lima and Cathy Vlasak of Toledo.

She was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Tom Greve; a granddaughter, Elizabeth Black; a great-grandson, Logan Brickner; and three siblings: JoAnne (Jim) Flanagan, James Patterson and William Patterson

Pat was a receptionist for Dr. Ronald Black in Ottawa was a former girl scout leader and on the Putnam County Board of Elections. She was a 1950 graduate of St. John's High School. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf and its Catholic Ladies of Columbia. Pat was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Don and Pat loved to go to the Kewpee and traveling to Branson, MO.

Funeral mass for both Don and Pat will begin at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic, Glandorf with Fr. Tony Fortman officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude's Foundation.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com