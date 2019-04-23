LIMA — Patricia L. 'Pat' Fox age 56, of Lima passed away 6:41 a.m., Monday April 22 at Lima Memorial. She was born Nov. 8, 1962 in Boulder City, Nevada to the late Glenn E. and Betty Margraves Gossard. She married David E. Fox April 4, 1981 and he survives in Lima.

Pat had worked for T M D of Delphos and was a member of Lima Missionary Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her grandkids who lovingly called her Nona.

Additional survivors include sons: Daniel Fox and Michael (Jennifer) Fox of Waynesfield, 5 grandchildren: Hayden, Emily, Landon, Fox, Kaymden Prater and Jaycee Fox siblings: Vicki (Eddie) Crowe, Joe (Kim) Gossard both of Lima, Trina (John) Bond of Harrod and Glenn (Angela) Gossard, Jr. of Lima and a father-in-law David W. Fox of Lima.

She was preceded in death by a sister Gwen Inmon and mother-in-law Nellie Mae Fox.

The family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, April 25th at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The funeral service will follow at 7 with Pastor Terry Brock officiating.

Memorial contributions may be given to the funeral home to help with services and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com