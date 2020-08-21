1/1
Patricia Frey
1930 - 2020
OTTAWA — Patricia Frey, 90 of Ottawa died at 11:15 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at The Meadows of Ottawa. She was born July 17, 1930 in Butler, IN to the late Gladys (Behrens) and Robert Vannatta. Her stepfather, Ralph Maidlow is also deceased.

Pat is survived by 6 children, Dennis (Sandy) Frey of Columbus Grove, Dave (Darla Sellers) Frey of Ottawa, Debbie (Alan) Piotrowski of Ottawa, Randy (Lauri) Frey of Columbus Grove, Becky (Terry) Naveau of Ottawa and Steven (Karen) Frey of Murphysboro, TN; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren with one on- the-way; and 2 great-great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a stepbrother, Kenny Maidlow and 2 grandchildren.

Pat was retired from Philips ECG formerly of Ottawa. She loved working in her yard, listening to music, and was a Cavaliers fan. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Following COVID 19 regulations, a Graveside Service will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 24, 2020 at Harman Cemetery, Gilboa with Pastor Kathleen Hayes officiating. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa. Masks are required.

Memorials may be made to Putnam County Hospice. Condolences can be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com.



Published in The Lima News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Love Funeral Home
AUG
24
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Harman Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Love Funeral Home
405 E 3Rd St
Ottawa, OH 45875
(419) 523-6586
Memories & Condolences

