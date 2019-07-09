CAIRO — Patricia J. Graham, 91, died Monday, July 8, 2019, surrounded by her family, in the home where she was born. On June 11, 1928, she was born in Cairo, Ohio to Eli J. and Mary Elizabeth Elsea (Olt) Gladfelter. They both preceded her in death.

On March 18, 1947, she married Carl E. Graham and he preceded her in death on December 26, 1995.

Patricia is survived by one son, Ken (Sue) Graham of Lima; three daughters, Mary Warrens, Vickie (Dale) Patton both of Lima and Connie Jones of Enterprise, KS; 19 grandchildren; several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren and daughter in-law, Marsha Graham of Wauseon.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Lewis Edward Graham and Bruce Graham; a brother, Eli Junior Gladfelter; half brother, Richard Olt and son in-law, Leonard Warrens.

Patricia attended Central High School in Lima. She was a homemaker with special interests that included woodworking (in her basement workshop), crocheting and genealogy. Through her genealogical studies, she was able to learn that her family arrived from Switzerland in the year 1743 and that they homesteaded in York, PA. Patricia had crocheted the image of the Last Supper, by just looking at a picture, without an actual pattern.

The family would like to express their thanks to the St. Rita's Hospice team for all the help and care they gave Patricia and the family.

Services will begin at 11:00 am, on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove, with her grandson in-law, Rev. Frank Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Truro Cemetery, Columbus Grove.

Friends may call from 2:00-8:00 pm, on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Allen County Museum to the Genealogy Department or the Cairo Community Club, c/o Kathy Earl, P.O. Box 7, Cairo, Ohio 45820.

Online condolences may be expressed at hartmansonsfuneralhome.com.