UPPER ARLINGTON — Patricia Ann Hefner, 73, of Upper Arlington, passed away on March 18, 2019. She was born in Lima, Oh. For the past 43 years she lived in Upper Arlington. She had currently been living at First and Main Assisted Living of Lewis Center. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Michael Hefner; daughter, Amy MacMullen (James); grandchildren, Rodney and Abbey; brother, Randy Crossley (Tana); and sister, Mary Ann Eversole (Ken). She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Mary Bolts Crossley and her stepmother Vera Crossley. Patricia graduated from Lafayette-Jackson High School, received her RN from Lima Memorial Nursing School, her B.A. from Stevens College and was certified as a Nurse Anesthetist by The Ohio State University. She worked as a Nurse Anesthetist for 27 years in Columbus and then as a Gestalt Therapist for 10 years where she demonstrated dedication to her patients. She served on the Ohio Nursing Board and helped in the development of the Peer Assistance Drug and Alcohol Program at both the State and Federal levels as well as conducting a prenatal study. Pat appreciated music of all kinds and participated in high school band and vocal groups. She was an avid reader. She also appreciated the visual arts, poetry and was a fan of OSU football. Pat loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church of Columbus. A memorial service will be held on April 17, 2019 at 2pm at First and Main of Lewis Center, 8875 Green Meadows Drive North, Lewis Center, Ohio. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

