VAUGHNSVILLE — Patricia J. Herr, 92, of Vaughnsville, passed away at the Hilty Memorial Home in Pandora, Ohio on Monday, November 9th, 2020.

Pat was born March 12, 1928, in Bluffton to Waldo and Metta Huber. On April 20, 1947, she married Olan W. Herr, and he preceded her in death. She graduated from Bluffton High School, and was employed at the Vaughnsville School and Sears in Lima. Pat was a member of St. Johns Church of Christ in Bluffton.

Survivors include sons, David and Michael both of Vaughnsville, Douglas (Diane) of Lima; a daughter Linda (Jerry) Kidd of Findlay; five grandchildren, Kristine (Peter) Kern, Bethany (Jon) Boyer, Kevin (Morgan) Kidd, Jessica (Craig) Long, and Stephanie (Steve) Farmer; nine great-grandchildren; Morgan, Luke, Ian, and Nora Kern; Hadley and Payton Boyer; Juliana and Gabrielle Farmer, Oliver Long, and one on the way.

Patricia was preceded in death by two brothers, Laverne and Wade Huber and two sisters, Esther Amstutz and Beulah Kindle.

Pat and Olie spent many hours at the Bluffton Golf Course, buzzing around in their custom yellow "His" and "Herr's" golf cart with their many friends. They also loved bowling with their friends and family.

Pat was a sweet, loving Mother and Grandmother. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, and later her great grandchildren. Pat had a wonderful sense of humor, and was a fabulous cook. She spent many hours in her kitchen, cooking for her family.

