1/1
Patricia J. Herr
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

VAUGHNSVILLE — Patricia J. Herr, 92, of Vaughnsville, passed away at the Hilty Memorial Home in Pandora, Ohio on Monday, November 9th, 2020.

Pat was born March 12, 1928, in Bluffton to Waldo and Metta Huber. On April 20, 1947, she married Olan W. Herr, and he preceded her in death. She graduated from Bluffton High School, and was employed at the Vaughnsville School and Sears in Lima. Pat was a member of St. Johns Church of Christ in Bluffton.

Survivors include sons, David and Michael both of Vaughnsville, Douglas (Diane) of Lima; a daughter Linda (Jerry) Kidd of Findlay; five grandchildren, Kristine (Peter) Kern, Bethany (Jon) Boyer, Kevin (Morgan) Kidd, Jessica (Craig) Long, and Stephanie (Steve) Farmer; nine great-grandchildren; Morgan, Luke, Ian, and Nora Kern; Hadley and Payton Boyer; Juliana and Gabrielle Farmer, Oliver Long, and one on the way.

Patricia was preceded in death by two brothers, Laverne and Wade Huber and two sisters, Esther Amstutz and Beulah Kindle.

Pat and Olie spent many hours at the Bluffton Golf Course, buzzing around in their custom yellow "His" and "Herr's" golf cart with their many friends. They also loved bowling with their friends and family.

Pat was a sweet, loving Mother and Grandmother. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, and later her great grandchildren. Pat had a wonderful sense of humor, and was a fabulous cook. She spent many hours in her kitchen, cooking for her family.

Due to Covid-19, private services will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or The American Heart Association, in care of Chiles-Laman Funeral Home, 239 S. Main St, Bluffton, OH 45817.

The family would like to thank the Hilty Memorial Home staff for their kind and compassionate care of Pat. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services – Bluffton is honored to be providing services to Pat's family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
239 S Main St
Bluffton, OH 45817
(419) 358-2051
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved