Patricia Kubik
LIMA — Patricia Anne Kubik, 80, passed away at 9:27 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at her home in Lima.

Patricia was born on August 2, 1940, in Chicago, IL, to the late Walter Frank and Frances Catherine (Griglak) Stasik. In February, 1962, she married James Kubik, who preceded her in death.

Patricia had worked for Electronic Service Center, Com Net as technical support and the Carlton House. She was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church, where she was on the Luncheon Committee and served communion. She was a volunteer at St. Rita's with the Auxiliary and the Tranquili-tea and a member of the Craft Club. She also volunteered for the Lima Symphony and the Civic Center, as well as for St. Jude's. Patricia was an avid knitter, gardener, and enjoyed traveling with the "Wackies."

She is survived by her daughter, Elaine Kubik of Lima; son, Dave Kubik of Lima; son, Joe (Marcie) Kubik of Castle Rock, CO; grandchildren, Lukas and Ava Kubik; brother Bob (Mary) Stasik of Laguna Niguel, CA; nephews, Mathew and Daniel Stasik; and several nieces and nephews on the Kubik side.

The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at St. Charles Catholic Church, Lima, Ohio. The Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Father Kent Kaufman will officiate. Ashes will be entombed at Gethsemani Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Women's Cancer Center of St. Rita's, St. Jude's or St. Charles Catholic Church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .



Published in The Lima News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
OCT
6
Service
11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
