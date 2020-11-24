LIMA — Patricia Ann Laudick, age 91 of Lima, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at 9:04 a.m. at her residence.

She was born Dec. 21, 1928 in Lima, OH, to Nolan and Muriel (Cox) Bowers who preceded her in death. On May 15, 1998 she married David Lee Laudick who survives.

Also surviving are her stepdaughters: Shyla Laudick of Atlanta, GA, and Tara (Brandon) Gulker of Troy, OH: and step-granddaughters: Kaylee Gulker and Blake Gulker.

Patricia is preceded in death by the following siblings: Jacqueline Moore, Dick Bowers and Buddy Bowers.

She was a homemaker and had been employed at the Lima Mall in her younger years in designer clothing. She was a member of Union Chapel Missionary Church.

No services will be held at this time.

