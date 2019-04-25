COLUMBUS GROVE — Patricia Marie Lawrence, age 62, of Columbus Grove, died at 8:13 a.m., Sunday, Apr. 21, 2019 at Van Crest of Ada. She was born June 16, 1956 in Lima, the daughter of Leonard and Jo Anne (Barnes) Theis. Her father survives in Elida.

Also surviving are her sons: Jamie (Jennifer) Lawrence of Ada, Dana (Heather) Koontz of Harrod and Josh Longbrake of Columbus Grove, eight grandchildren, a great-grandchild and a brother, Kevin Theis of Harrod.

She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Jo Anne and Samuel "Bud" Golden, her stepmother, Edith Theis, and her sister, Sondra Prine.

She was a former employee of the Richland Manor kitchen staff. She was a member of Beaverdam Church of Christ and loved to crochet.

Per her wishes, there will be no services and entombment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed at www.siferd-oriansfuneralhome.com.