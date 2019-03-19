LIMA — Patricia E. Martin, 80, passed away at 3:04 p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Patricia was born on August 25, 1938, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Virgil and Margaret (Gunn) Kimmel. She married Charles J. Martin, who preceded her in death in 1997. She was previously married to Paul F. Lehmkuhle Sr.

Patricia was a housewife and a dedicated mother who enjoyed her family. And while at the Lima Convalescent Home, she worked, retired, resided and came to rest. She attended Lima Community Church of the Nazarene and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #96, the Eagles, and Ford Retirees. She loved country music, traveling, sewing and quilting, gardening and flowers, and painting.

She is survived by her children: Penny Watkins, Lima , Pam (Jim) Geckle, Columbus Grove, Paula P. (Don) Cox, Columbus, David Lynn Lehmkuhle, Kentucky, Jo Ellen "Jody" (Scott) Wells, Gilboa, William J. "Willie" Lehmkuhle, Delphos, and Irene M. (Ron) Sheets, Lima, son-in-law Rodney Prine, Findlay, several grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, a sister Gloria (Paul) Saffle, Lima and many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her daughter Edwina "Kay" Prine, son Paul F. Lehmkuhle Jr., brother Melvin J. "Bud" (Carlene) Kimmel, a grandson Ryan N. Gerding, and a nephew Daniel Menefee.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the funeral home. Pastor Charlotte Hefner will officiate. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .