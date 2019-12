LIMA — Patricia A. Parton, 77, died at 6:20 a.m. Dec. 10, 2019, at The Meadows of Delphos.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:30 a.m. Friday at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Fort Mitchell. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Fort Wright.

Friends may call 30 minutes prior to services at the church. Arrangements are incomplete at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services.