COLUMBUS — Patricia J. Polito, age 77, Thursday, June 6, 2019, at home in Columbus. Graduate of Lima Central Catholic high school. Former legal secretary with Milligan Law Firm, a former employee of the Missouri Arts Council and retired from The Ohio State University. A longtime member of Christ the King Church, Columbus. 17-year volunteer at Ronald McDonald house in St. Louis and Columbus. Patty was a member of the Columbus Shamrock Club, Dublin Women's club, was an accomplished seamstress who won many awards at the Ohio State Fair, and fostered many animals. Preceded in death by parents Joseph and Marguerite Costello O'Connor of Lima, brother Jack O'Connor and brother-in-law Bob Connelly. Survived by husband of 50 years Carl M. Polito III; sons Scott (Kellie) and Bradley (Sumire); grandchildren Anderson, Weston and Madeleine; brother Jim (Joy) O'Connor of Westerville; sisters Peg Connelly of Toledo and Beth (Peter) Harveson of Yakima, Wa.; sister-in-law Mickey O'Connor; many nieces and nephews. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences.