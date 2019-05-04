CRIDERSVILLE — Patricia Ann Rone age 93, of Cridersville passed away Monday March 18, at Otterbein-Cridersville. She was born Jan. 1, 1926 in Lima to Muriel Butler. She married Gerald J. Rone Sept. 14, 1947 and he preceded her in death Jan. 15, 2018.

Pat had been a secretary and clerk at the Auglaize County courthouse. She was a member of Waynesfield United Methodist Church and Auglaize County Mental Health District.

Survivors include children: Tasha Rone (William) Marshall of Lewis Center, Liza (William) Hemphill of Huntington, WV, Jayme (David) Muncie of Canal Winchester and Jerod (Veronica) Rone of Springboro, 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, sisters-in-law Fran Butler of Ada and Pauline Rone.

She was preceded in death by daughters Nelanne Rone Whetstone and Leslie McKinney and a brother Jack Butler.

The family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. Sat. May 11th at Waynesfield United Methodist Church. The memorial service will follow at 11 with Rev. Vera Welker officiating. Private burial will be in Wesley Chapel Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be given to Auglaize Mental Health Association or the . Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com