LIMA — Patricia Ann Shields-Cheney, 92 of Lima, passed away March 25, 2019, at 12:19 AM at Primrose Senior Living.

Mrs. Cheney was born on September 8, 1926, in Toledo, OH to William Lawrence and Bernadine Coon Barlow, who preceded her in death. On December 22, 1946, she married Dwayne Shields, who died August 14, 1990. On September 21, 1991, she married Richard E. Cheney who passed away in 2010.

Mrs. Cheney was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Lima and also Church by the Sea United Methodist Church in Vero Beach, Florida. She was also an associate member of the Indian Lake Community Church, associate member of the Junior Service League, past board member of the YWCA, Shawnee Country Club and past board member of Lima Visiting Nurse Association. She enjoyed parties at Indian Lake, music, dancing and her friends and family.

Mrs. Cheney is survived by her son, Steven Alan Shields of North Hutchinson Island, Florida; a daughter Polly Shields (Michael) Henry of Indian Lake, Ohio; a step-daughter, Lynne C. (Ronald) Rose of Mansfield, Ohio. She is survived by 6 grandchildren, Dane Shields, Kathleen Shields Jameson, Summer Shields (Matt) Schwarzer, Mark B. (Emma) Shields, II., Jeffrey Henry and Jessica Shields (Jesse) Green, 9 great-grandchildren and her niece, Beth Kautz.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Mrs. Cheney is preceded in death by her son, Mark Barlow Shields and her sister, Betty J. Rettig.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL with Pastor Jim Ellington to officiate the service. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Friends may call from 12:00 PM until the time of service at 1:00 PM on Thursday,March 28, 2019 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

