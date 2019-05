VAN WERT — Patricia M. Stetler, 95, died May 25, 2019, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

Services will begin at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory. The Rev. Will Haggis will officiate. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery.

Friends may call an hour and a half prior to services at the funeral home.