CRIDERSVILLE — Patricia A. Stiles, age 92 of Cridersville, passed at 5:40 a.m., Monday, October 7, 2019 at home. She was born December 12, 1926 in Springfield, Ohio; to the late Stanley Ralph and Eleanor Gertrude Ingledue. On August 27, 1946 she married Ivan Lloyd Stiles who passed on July 6, 1987.

Mrs. Stiles enjoyed crocheting, gardening, playing cards, and making delicious pies for her family.

Surviving are 2 sons - Howard J. Stiles of Cridersville; Mark S. (Susan) Stiles of Cridersville; 3 grandchildren - Jennifer Munson of Elida, Amanda (John) Schneider of Bowling Green, Jonathon (Kim) Stiles of Cridersville; 7 great grandchildren - Sarah Munson, Kaitlyn Munson, Matthew Stiles, Jacob Stiles, Camryn Stiles, Harrison Schneider, Harper Schneider; and a brother - James W. (Beverly) Ingledue of Springfield, Ohio; a brother-in-law - Dwight O. (Nancy) Brown of Columbus.

She was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law - Jan K. Stiles who passed August 25, 2018.

Memorial services will begin 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cridersville Library.

