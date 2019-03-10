LIMA — Patricia Brehm Sullivan, age 89, of Lima passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at her residence. She was born Nov. 3, 1929 in Uniontown, PA to the late Ralph B. and Esther Davies Brehm. She married Joseph F. Sullivan Feb. 4, 1950 in Williamsville, New York. He preceded her in death.

Pat graduated from Williamstown High School in Williamstown, New York She later graduated from Genesee Community College as a registered nurse in 1971. She was very proud to be a registered nurse in the newborn nursery and Genesee Memorial Hospital. She served as head nurse in the nursery for several years. She later worked as a registered nurse at several pediatrician's offices in Batavia, New York. Pat & Joe moved to Lima, Ohio in August, 2000 to be closer to family.

Survivors include a daughter Laurie A. (James) Patrick of Lima, grandchildren: Sean M. (Aaron) Lindsay, Colleen (Rusty Decker) Lindsay, Mary K. (Nick Evans) Lindsay, Jennifer E. (Joseph Hirschfeld) Patrick; great grandchildren Ashe S. Lindsay and Russ Decker, Jr.; siblings Marjorie A. Brehm and Ralph D. Brehm and a brother-in-law Joseph A. Albrecht. She was also known as "Grandma Pat" to Kimberly S. Patrick.

She was preceded in death by a daughter and son-in-law Linda S. (Robert) Lindsay and a sister Barbara B. Albrecht.

The family would like to thank her wonderful home care-givers and the staff of Mercy Health- St. Rita's, Kindred Hospital and St. Rita's Hospice for their tender care.

A small family memorial service will be held at a later date and memorial contributions may be given to the and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com.