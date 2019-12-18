WAPAKONETA — Patricia A. Tarini, 79, of Wapakoneta, passed away at 7:05 p.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 at her residence, surrounded by family. She was born on June 30, 1940 in Ai, Ohio to Orville R. & Esther G. (Clark) Griesinger, who have preceded her in death. On March 7, 1959, she married Julian R. Tarini, they would have celebrated 61 years of marriage in 2020.

Survivors also include her five children: Connie & Norman Yager, of Shawnee, Debbi & Mike Hoy, of Wapakoneta, Robert & Aida Tarini, of Mechanicsburg, PA, Chris Limbert, of Wapakoneta, and Susan Baumer, of St. Marys; 11 grandchildren: Normie, Bobbie, Heather, Derik, Amber, Ashley, Kyle, Rachel, Emilee, Emil, and Aimee; nine great-grandchildren: Mason, Aylah, Donavan, Christopher, Lily, Zayne, Sophia, Amelia, and Abigail; and her brother: Carl Griesinger, of Oak Harbor.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was welcomed into Heaven by her great-granddaughter, Jasmine; and her sister and brother-in-law, Edie & Thomas Schwan.

Patricia had many hobbies, she enjoyed crocheting and adding pieces to her collections of hummingbirds and German Shepherds. She was an avid walker, known for her speed and love of long strolls through nature. Family was Patricia's greatest treasure, she was happiest when she was surrounded by her loved ones.

A memorial gathering for Patricia will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the St. Marys Post 9289 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Grand Lake Hospice. Condolences may be expressed at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com. The family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services with the arrangements.