JOSHUA, Tex. — Patricia J. Thomas, 81, died at 3:55 p.m. Feb. 10, 2019, at Heritage Trails Nursing and Rehab, Cleburne, Texas.

Services will begin at 10 a.m. April 27 at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Eastside chapel, where arrangements are incomplete. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. April 26 at the funeral home.