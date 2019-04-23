JOSHUA, Texas — Patricia J. Thomas, 81, of Joshua, Texas and formerly of Lima, passed away at 3:55 PM on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Heritage Trails Nursing and Rehab, Cleburne, Texas.

She was born on December 24, 1937, in Lima to Donald F. and Margaret "Peg" (Welch) Smith, who both preceded her in death. On August 24, 1996, she married Daniel Thomas, who preceded her in death on June 4, 2016. She had previously been married to Edward Bowden.

Patricia had worked as a bank Teller and loan officer at Tower National Bank, Lima for over 28 years and retired in 1998. She enjoyed spending time camping, watching NASCAR and sprint cars. She also loved her dogs Potsie and Snoopy.

Surviving are her sons Edward (Brenda) Bowden, Jr. and Bruce (Donna) Bowden, both of Lima; her daughter Pamela Maas of Joshua, TX; her step-son Bryan (Tamara) Thomas of Pigeon Forge, TN; her step-daughter Kimberly Salsbury of Lima. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren, her seven step-grandchildren, her seven great-grandchildren, her thirteen step great-grandchildren and her two step great-great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, April 26, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL.

Memorial services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL.

Rev. Todd Cosart will officiate the services.

Interment will immediately follow the service in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

