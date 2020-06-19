LIMA — Patricia Trusty, age 59, passed away June 17, 2020 at Shawnee Manor.

She was born May 14, 1961 in Lima to the late Larry and Eva Jennings Kimmel. She married David L. Trusty June 30, 1989 and he survives in Lima.

Patty was a member of Elm Street Church of the Brethren. She loved to sit in the sunshine, read and be with family.

Additional survivors include children: Brandy (Ben) Harder of Lima, Robin Trusty of Wisconsin and Alex Trusty of Lima, siblings: Paul Kimmel of Wapak, Larry Kimmel, unknown and Robin Bamelauf of Washington, 5 grandchildren and a mother-in-law Doris Altman of Findlay.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 22 at Elm Street Church of the Brethren with pastors Doug Price and James Washington officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the family to offset expenses. Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com