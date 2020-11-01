1/1
LIMA — Patricia A. "Pat" Wheeler, age 87, passed away October 31, 2020, at 8:45 am, at Elmcroft of Lima.

Patricia was born November 3, 1932 in Massillon, OH, to Jack Farrar and Cora (Miller) Farrar, both of whom preceded her in death. On May 2, 1955 she married John R. Wheeler who preceded her in death on May 15, 1988. She greatly enjoyed singing and all things involving music. Above all else, she loved her family. She was a loving homemaker and especially enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Patricia was an exceptional woman and will be greatly missed by all those who were fortunate enough to know her.

Survivors include: Children, Kathy A. (Robert) Stanz, John A. (Ruth) Wheeler, and Larry W. (Kim) Wheeler; Grandchildren, John (Niki) Wheeler, Gary Wheeler (Michelle), Ken (Ashley) Spitnale, Craig (Anne) Spitnale, James (Angela) Wheeler, Sarah Turner, Jamie (Matt) Day, Tracy (Brian) Collins, Lori Boyd (Scott), and Amy (Darin) Donnelley; as well as 22 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: Parents, Jack and Cora Farrar; Spouse, John R. Wheeler; Daughter, Pamela S. Bowden; Brother, Donald D. (Irene) Farrar; as well as one deceased great-grandchild.

Services will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Chiles-Laman Funeral Homes Shawnee Chapel. Pastor Nathan Branim will officiate the service. Burial will be in Ft. Amanda Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m until 1:30 p.m. immediately prior to the service, also at the Shawnee Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com



Published in The Lima News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 228-5474
