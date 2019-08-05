DAYTON — A memorial Mass for Precious Blood Sister Patricia Will will be held at the Salem Heights chapel, 4960 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio on Wednesday, August 7, at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will be at Salem Heights chapel on Tuesday, August 6 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Visitation on Wednesday, August 7th begins in the chapel at 9:00 a.m. followed by sharing of memories at 10:00 a.m. immediately preceding the Mass. Sister died at the Maria Joseph Center in Dayton, Ohio on Friday, August 2, 2019. Sister Pat, 81, had been a Sister of the Precious Blood for 64 years.

Last in line of ten children, Patricia was born in 1937 to Lawrence and Theresa (Jacobs) Will. At the age of 17 she formally entered the Congregation of the Sisters of the Precious Blood. In Religious Life she was given the name Sister Mary Terence and later returned to using her baptismal name.

Sister Pat was active in many ministries. The first 13 years she was a teacher, principal and organist in parish schools in Manteca, California, and Miamisburg and Botkins, Ohio. She then ministered in retreat work at the Maria Stein Retreat Center in Ohio and later served as musician, liturgist and pastoral associate in Dayton, Ohio. This was followed by serving as parish coordinator of outreach and evangelization in Holland, Michigan. For the last fifteen years she served her religious community as initial formation director for six years and as coordinator of liturgy at Salem Heights for all fifteen.

"God has blessed me abundantly," wrote Sister Pat, "through the wonderful community members with whom I minister." With a joy-filled heart she could truly say, "For all that has been, thanks; for all that will be – yes."

Preceding her in death were her siblings: Anna Marie Diller, Dorothy Sliemers, Sister Ruth Will, CPPS, Rita Boeckman, Rosella Broering and Viro and Luke Will. She is survived by her Precious Blood Community of Sisters, her sisters, Jane Ballweg and Sister Laura Will, CPPS, as well as many nieces and nephews.