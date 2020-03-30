LIMA — Patricia A. Wilson, 87, passed away at 2:55 am March 29, 2020 at Lima Convalescent Home.

She was born October 14, 1932 in Dola to Oren and Nellie Mae (Witham) Pratt who preceded her in death. On June 24, 1951 she married Joseph W. Wilson Jr. who preceded her in death on April 12, 2005.

Mrs. Wilson was a member of Calvary United Church of Christ and later attended Grace Bible Fellowship. She was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with all of her family and friends.

Survivors include: a Daughter, Debbie A. (Brad) Dunlap of Lima; 2 Sons, Dennis Edward Wilson and Jack Wilson both of Lima; 3 Grandchildren, Jeff Dunlap, Randy Dunlap, and Joseph Dunlap; 5 Great-Grandchildren; 1 Great-Great-Grandchild.

She was preceded in death by: a Son, Robert A. Wilson; 10 Siblings, Frances, Paul, Mildred, William, Lester, Helen, Mary Jane, Imogene, Janet, and Richard.

Due to the restrictions of Covid-19 the family will be having private family services at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

