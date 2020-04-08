LIMA — Patrick J. "Pat" Clark, age 92, died on Tuesday, April 07, 2020 at 11:05 AM at Vancrest of Ada.

He was born on March 17, 1928 in Allen County, Ohio to the late Lawrence and Edna (Schlosser) Clark. On October 1, 1988 Patrick married Penny L. Keller and she survives in Lima.

Patrick retired from Marathon Oil, where he worked for 22 years as a distributor. He also worked at Stoney Ridge Nursery for 20 years. He formerly worked at Rockwell in Kenton. He formerly belonged to the Sager Lodge of the Masons, LaFayette. Patrick was a member of the NRA. He enjoyed nature, flowers, trees and wildlife, and cutting wood and the outdoors. He was an avid OSU fan and enjoyed golfing.

Also surviving are his children: daughter, Vicki (Joe) Smith of Newnan, Georgia; son, John (Jeannine) Clark of Findlay, Ohio; son, Roderick (Ann) Clark of Russells Point, Ohio; and daughter, Sandra (Jeff) Hissong of Arlington, Ohio. The eleven grandchildren include: Beth (Gregg) Santilli, Joe (Josie) Wauben, Rachael (Aaron) Bollinger, Lyndsay (Bo) Hofmann, Erin Clark, Amy (Jason) Grunden, Jay (Caroline) Clark, Ethan Woodruff, Amber (Doug) Sanderson, Lucas (Anna) Hissong and Kathy Wauben. The twenty-three great grandchildren include: Justin and Graham Santilli, Patrick, Victoria, and Alexis Wauben, Anna Lillard, Kristyn Hensel, Sydney and Jace Bollinger, Carsyn and Quinn Hofmann, Samuel and Daniel Clark, Abram, Andersyn, and Theodore Grunden, Georgianna Clark, Gavin, Ty, and Mia Sanderson, and Andrew, Nathan, and Joshua Hissong; and two great, great grandchildren: Thad and Finn Lillard.

Private family services will be held with Pastor Dick Jueckstock officiating. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.