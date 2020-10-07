1/1
Patrick Johnson
ADA — Patrick "Pat" J. Johnson, 65, passed away on October 3, 2020, at 9:17 pm, at Lima Memorial Health Systems.

Pat was born September 15, 1955 in Lima, OH, to Robert and Iris (Johnson) Johnson who both preceded him in death. On December 31, 1987 he married Kellee (Gray) Johnson who survives in Ada, OH.

Pat graduated from Allen East High School in 1973. He then attended Lima Technical College and took various courses in Mechanical Engineering. He was a laborer for Westinghouse, Lima Electric and Fowler and Hadding. Pat was an avid Cleveland Browns and Ohio State football fan. Some of his hobbies included fishing and mushroom hunting. He was also known as an animal lover. Pat cherished his wife Kellee and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a proud family man and loved all of his family very much.

Pat is survived by his wife, Kellee Johnson of Ada, OH, children, Kristi (Tony) Hensley of Lima, OH, Robert "Bobby" Johnson of Ada, OH, Kylee Johnson of Ada, OH, grandchildren, Hunter Hensley of Lima, OH, Hale Hensley of Lima, OH, siblings, Deana (Stan) Oakley of Ada, OH, Tammy (Steve) Hunnaman of Ada, OH, and numerous nieces and nephews

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Shellee Johnson, son, Joseph "Joey" Johnson, and brother, Robert "Bob" Johnson.

Services will be held Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at 1:00 pm at North Park Community Church, Pastor Jim Baker to officiate the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family during this difficult time.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



Published in The Lima News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 228-5474
