LIMA — Patrick L. Kennedy age 82, of Lima passed away 3:00 a.m., Monday, June 1, 2020 at Lima Memorial. He was born Nov. 9, 1937 in Lima, Ohio to the late Patrick Michael and Jean Charlotte Chiles Kennedy. He was formerly married to Nancy Timmerman of Lima; he married Marie Callahan Kennedy Sept. 8, 1972 and she preceded him in death Oct. 5, 2009 and he had a special friend Alice Pellman of Sidney. He enjoyed collecting and loved playing cards. He retired from Ford and he was a former member of the Fraternal Order of Police and the Lima Elks. He had served in the U. S. Marines. Nothing made him happier than being surrounded by his family, friends and cats. He is survived by 2 daughters Cindy Hooks Oliver of Ft. Worth, TX and Debby Kennedy of Lima, a stepdaughter Pam Woody of Centreville, Maryland and Stepson Rick (Pam) Callahan of Lima; 6 grandchildren: Michael (Mollie) Callahan, Molly (Joe) Higgins, Chris (Carrie) Callahan, Jonathan Hooks, Nick (Jamie) Hooks and Alexus (Dillon) Wright; 9 great grandchildren: Cohen, Declan, Ainsley Callahan, Ava and Ty Higgins, Cullen and Cade Callahan, Elle and Emmitt Hooks; a sister: Kathie Martin of Henderson, NC and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Jim Kennedy, brother-in-law Dan Martin and a son-in-law Chuck Woody. The family will have a memorial graveside service 1:00 p.m., Friday June 5, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ada with Sam Wireman officiating. Memorial contributions may be given to Deb's Dogs or the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com
Published in The Lima News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.