Patrick Maag

OTTAWA — Patrick "Harvey" Maag, 79, died Saturday, October 17, 2020, at The Meadows of Ottawa. He was born March 17, 1941, in Lima, to the late Edwin H. and Luella M. "Dottie" (Joseph) Maag.

Pat is survived by his two sons, Shane Maag and Bryan Maag; his two daughters, Cindy (Mike) Kelley and Jodi Garberson; seven grandchildren, Samantha Garberson, Brandon Garberson, Megan Garberson, Alyssa Maag, Aubrey Maag, Hayley Maag and Ethan (Ashlynn) Beidelschies; two great-grandchildren, Sean Garberson and Camero Garberson; and his brother Thomas.

He was preceded in death by his two brothers Daniel Maag and Michael Maag and his son-in-law, Bruce Garberson.

Pat was a graduate of Columbus Grove High School, class of 1959, after which he attended DeVry Institute of Technology, Chicago, IL. Where he received a doctorate in Motors. He worked for 40 years and retired from the General Motors Powertrain Foundry Powertrain in Defiance.

He was a life member of Columbus Grove Eagles Aerie 2772. He had held various district and state offices within the Eagles organization. He was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Pat was a huge fan of the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns.

Services will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove. Pastor Jim Klausing will officiate.

Friends may call from 3:00-7:00 p.m., on Friday prior to the service at Hartman Sons Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Donor's choice.

