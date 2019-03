NEW BREMEN — Patrick J. C. MacKenzie, 63, died at 5:10 p.m. March 24, 2019, at his residence.

Services will begin at 7 p.m. April 5 at St. Paul United Church of Christ, New Bremen. The Rev. Becky Erb Strang and Pastor Dee Schroer will officiate.

Friends may call two hours prior to services at the church..