WAPAKONETA — Patrick L. "Pat" McClintock, 65, of Wapakoneta, died 4:40 p.m., Tues. July 9, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health System, following a brief illness. He was born Jan. 30, 1954, in Lima, the son of Donald & Doris (Walls) McClintock, who preceded him in death. On June 22, 1973, he married Cynthia K. "Cindy" Harshbarger, and she survives.

Other survivors include, 2 children, Alex (Courtney) McClintock, Haskins, OH, and Nicki "Pee Wee" McClintock & Aaron Stradling, Wapakoneta; a grandson, Noah McClintock; siblings, Joseph McClintock, Wapakoneta, Bruce McClintock, Hobe Sound, FL, Dennis (Jacquie) McClintock, Fryburg, Chris McClintock & Kenny Nuesmeyer, Cridersville, Caran Coil, Waynesfield, & Jon McClintock, Botkins; and numerous nieces & nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Kelly McClintock, and 2 brothers, Michael & Mark McClintock.

Pat retired in 2018 as terminal manager at Bulk Transit, Sidney, where he had worked for 17 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, and member of the Moose Lodge, #568, Sidney, OH. Pat's hobbies included riding motorcycles, camping, and shooting. He also enjoyed spending time with his family.

Funeral services will be 6:00 p.m., Sat. July 13, 2019, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave. (St. Rt. 501) Wapakoneta, with Pastor Steven Nelson officiating. The family will receive friends 2-6 p.m., Sat. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to . Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.