LIMA — Patrick C. Oard, 58, of Lima, passed away March 12, 2020, at 6:30 p.m., Lima Memorial Health System

Patrick was born May 14, 1961 in Lima to the late William C. and Donnabelle (Jones) Oard.

Patrick is survived by the following brothers: Lewis "Ed" Golden, David Golden, William "Michael" Oard, Brian Oard; and a sister, Susan (David) Bruno and many nieces and nephews.

Patrick enjoyed NASCAR and the Kentucky Derby. He was a Cleveland Browns fan and enjoyed attending music events and spending time with friends. He was the life of the party and to his friends was affectionately known at "Paddy-O". He played football in high school and was a 1979 graduate of Bath High School. He spent several years living in Florida and enjoying the sand and the sea.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Liver Foundation, or Putnam County Hospice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services.

