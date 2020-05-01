BLUFFTON — Patsy Linda Davies, 75, passed away May 1, 2020 at Mennonite Memorial Home in Bluffton. Patsy was born June 2, 1944 in Lima to the late Pasquale and Amelita (Taviano) Caruso. She was raised by her mother and father, Joseph Simone. On May 30, 1963 she married Morgan Davies who survives. Patsy was a 1962 graduate of Lima Central Catholic High School. She worked at Bluffton Day Care, Cherry Corner Shoe Repair then DTR Industries in Bluffton and retired from Lima Ford Engine Plant. Patsy enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening and animals especially Tilly. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bluffton. Survivors include her father, Joseph Simone of Lima; her husband, Morgan Davies of Bluffton; Daughter, Anna (Dave) Cheney of Bluffton, Gena Davies of Lakeland, Florida, Carla (Jeff) Ewing of Bluffton, Dana (Fouaad Yakine) Davies of Tampa, Florida, a son, Jarod (Amira Parwani) Davies of Cleveland; eight grandchildren, Tony (Caitlin) Falk, Justin Marks, Andrew Cheney, Ryan (Sydney) Falk, Crystal (Michael) Guyton, Britni (David Ramirez) Cheney, Nathan (Heidi Waidelich) Cheney, Isabel Maselli; seven great-grandchildren, two sisters, Maria Croft of Lima, Anita (Rose) Simone of Ft. Wayne, Indiana and two brothers-in-law, Rick Davies and Joe (Nancy) Davies both of Bluffton. Patsy was preceded in death by an infant brother, Joseph Simone. A private graveside service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery, Bluffton. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Chiles-Laman Funeral & Services, Bluffton.
Published in The Lima News from May 1 to May 2, 2020.