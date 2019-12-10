LIMA — Patsy Ruth Fout, age 82, passed away at 11:34 a.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019, at her home in Lima.

Patsy was born on August 3, 1937, in Parkersburg, WV, to the late Charles and Carmen (Farnsworth) Whitmore.

Patsy was a member of the Women of the Moose Chapter 863. She loved to craft, cook, and garden. Her favorite time of year was Christmas and her house always looked like a winter wonderland. She was known for making hard-tac candy and Christmas sweets.

She is survived by her daughter Sharon Bruce, two sons: Garth Fout and Wade Fout, sixteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by a son Johnthan Fout III and four sisters: Mary Jo Dorn, Sara Richardson, Betty Fults and Evelyn Whitmore.

The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. A Tribute service will follow at 11 a.m. There will be a private graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery, Lima.

In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to St. Jude's in honor of Patsy Ruth Fout.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .