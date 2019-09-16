REYNOLDSBURG — Patsy F. "Pat" Habel, age 78 of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, formerly of Lima, passed away at 1:56 p.m. on September 14, 2019 at Kobacher House in Columbus, Ohio.

Pat was born on September 12, 1941 in Chattanooga, Tennessee to Earshel and Hazel (Winchester) McCormick who preceded her in death. On January 13, 1973, she married Robert "Bob" Habel who also preceded her in death on January 18, 2003.

Pat was a homemaker. She loved to read, enjoyed crossword puzzles and was a very talented artist with drawings and paintings. Pat loved the summer months, enjoying the warmth and sunshine and planting her flowers.

She is survived by her children; son, Lance (Kelly) Hullinger of Tampa, Florida, daughter, Dawn (David) Lewis of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, and a sister, Nila (Ron) Conner of Severance, Colorado. Pat is also survived by a beloved family friend, Crista Beardsley and her loving companion, Brandy, her dog. Pat was preceded in death by a brother Charles McCormick.

Visitation will be held at the Siferd Funeral Home, 506 N. Cable Rd. Lima, Ohio 45805 on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at the Funeral Home following the visitation at 12:30 p.m. with the Rev. Wanda Werking officiating. Burial will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery in New Hampshire, Ohio.

The Hanneman Family Funeral Homes is honored to care for the Habel family. Online condolences may be left for them at www.hannemanfh.com