SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP — Patsy L. Huffer, 80, of Sylvania Township, OH passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, October 8, 2019. She was born October 18, 1938 in Lima, OH to Howard and Anna Mae (Mattis) Walborn. Patsy married Herbert E. Huffer on August 12, 1956, enjoying their 63 years together.

Patsy received her LPN in 1956 and worked for many doctors' offices in the area until needing to retire in 2012 due to her illness. She was a very strong and energetic person and fought against Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease daily. Patsy enjoyed gardening, traveling with her husband to the Smoky Mountains in Tennessee and being with her family and friends.

Patsy is survived by her husband, Herbert; daughters, Candace (Steve Keyes) Huffer and Kimberly (Kevin) Burns; son, Ryan Huffer; grandchildren, Megan Peterman, Emilee, Cameron, Caleb Darr and Katie Huffer; 1 great grandchild and brother-in-law, Walter (Edith) Huffer.

Visitation will be at Reeb Funeral Home on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 4p.m. until 7p.m. where the funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 1p.m. Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

Memorials may be given to Heartland Hospice. On-line condolences may be left at www.reebfuneralhome.com