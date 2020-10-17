Patty Hodgson

DELPHOS – Patty S Hodgson, 71, of Delphos, passed away 7:38 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Mercy Health-St Rita's Medical Center.

Patty was born November 20, 1948 in Swayzee, Indiana to Jack and Ida Binnion and they preceded her in death. On February 6, 1970 she married James Hodgson and he survives in Delphos, Ohio.

She is survived by her children, daughters: Kris Briggs of Findlay and Lori (Dave) Ellis of Arlington. Her grandchildren, Nikki Arnold, Mike Dailey, Kyle Ellis, Kevin Ellis and Ashley Sterling and eleven great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Bill (Sharon) Binnion of Arkansas and Harold (Vicky) Binnion of Greentown, Indiana.

Patty was preceded in death by three sisters, Joyce Maynard, Shirley McCarter and Peggy Binnion.

Patty had been employed at Hayes Albion in Spencerville and at Federal Mogul in Van Wert and she is retired. She loved shopping, word puzzles and was an avid reader. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her family and she loved her four-legged companion, her dog Griffin.

Patty passed due to complications with the corona virus. It was her wish to be cremated and have a private family service at a later date.

These arrangements are under the direction of the Weber Funeral Home, Delphos, Ohio. Memorial contributions can be made to the Allen County Humane Society.